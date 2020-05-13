Response Comments On Ransomware Costs Double If You Pay Up

333 0
Dot Your Expert Comments
Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Google LinkedIn Email

Organisations could find themselves doubling the cost of clearing up after a ransomware attack if they pay off cybercriminals. According to a new survey for Sophos’ State of Ransomware 2020 report, the average cost of tackling the effect of such an attack, including business downtime, lost orders, operational costs, and more, but not including the ransom, was more than US$ 730,000 (£593,000). This average cost rose to us$1.4 million  (£1.1 million), almost twice as much, when organisations paid the ransom.

EXPERTS COMMENTS
Carl Wearn, Head of E-Crime ,  Mimecast
May 13, 2020
This attack should again provide the stark reminder that cyber resilience can no longer be an afterthought.
This ransomware attack, against a company that has already suffered a similar such attack previously, is indicative of the enhanced threat that ransomware poses. Businesses cannot assume that just because they’ve already been targeted once before, they will not find themselves targeted again. Targeting is increasingly opportunistic and new groups are becoming involved with new ransomware under d ....
[Read More >>]
Chad Anderson, Research Engineer ,  DomainTools
May 13, 2020
The best way to respond is to isolate the source of the attack.
I would like to say that companies should never pay, but we are seeing some situations where it is necessary to pay, and to do so quickly. Ransomware authors have been attacking hospitals and healthcare organisations during the pandemic, and when lives are on the line, a decision to pay might be best. Frequently though, payment doesn’t necessarily mean that files will be decrypted or that the ....
[Read More >>]
Jamie Akhtar, CEO and Co-founder,  CyberSmart
May 13, 2020
An organisation should always have three copies of its files stored in two different mediums.
Ransomware attacks are among the fastest-growing cyber threats (one report projected that in 2021, companies will fall victim to an attack every 11 seconds). The first and most important thing to do when you've been hit by an attack is to disconnect the infected device from your network immediately (that means turning off GPS, Bluetooth, WiFi, etc) and removing external hardware like USB sticks an ....
[Read More >>]

If you are an expert on this topic:

Submit Your Expert Comments
In this article