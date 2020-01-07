Response Comment: Travelex Foreign Currency Website STILL Down After 4 Days Following Cyber Attack

The Sun revealed that the Travelex website is still down, four days after a cyber attack on New Year’s Eve. The currency provider has taken down its site and app, leaving some customers struggling to access funds. The currency exchange provides services to several major banks including Sainsbury’s Bank, Asda, Barclays, HSBC and First Direct.
HACK ATTACK Travelex foreign currency website STILL down after 4 days following cyber attack
