Response Comment: Travelex Foreign Currency Website STILL Down After 4 Days Following Cyber Attack

The Sun revealed that the Travelex website is still down, four days after a cyber attack on New Year’s Eve. The currency provider has taken down its site and app, leaving some customers struggling to access funds. The currency exchange provides services to several major banks including Sainsbury’s Bank, Asda, Barclays, HSBC and First Direct.
Tim Dunton, MD,  Nimbus Hosting
January 07, 2020
More should be done to ensure safe internet access, as well as a solid infrastructure.
Another large organisation has been hacked in a successful cyber attack on New Year's Day. The Travelex systems and website have now been shut down, and this of course leaves a large number of customers affected. There is no doubt that this creates frustration among customers, which can lead to a distrust and permanently damage a company's reputation. However, many businesses still do not acknowledge the importance of modern and regularly updated IT servers which are immune to cyber attacks or potentially leaked information. When banks are involved, the severity of the issue is heightened and major problems are caused if customers are unable to access their accounts or funds. More should be done to ensure safe internet access, as well as a solid infrastructure that can not be attacked by cyber criminals, and this goes for all companies. It is about time that more importance is placed on delivering customers with simple tech that protects them, whilst providing the organisation with simple and stress-free options, to run their websites smoothly.

