Researchers Discover That TikTok Is Reading iOS Users’ Clipboard – Expert Reaction

As reported by Forbes, TikTok is amongst around 50 iOS apps which have been discovered by researchers to be reading the content of users’ clipboards. The researchers explored popular iOS and iPadOS apps investigating whether they access the clipboard and get information from it and found that many popular apps do this very frequently. The logs clearly indicate that TikTok is reading the content of the clipboard whenever it is opened. There is no claim that TikTok is doing anything with that user data, but it is being read and it’s not obvious why.