Researchers Discover That TikTok Is Reading iOS Users’ Clipboard – Expert Reaction


As reported by Forbes, TikTok is amongst around 50 iOS apps which have been discovered by researchers to be reading the content of users’ clipboards. The researchers explored popular iOS and iPadOS apps investigating whether they access the clipboard and get information from it and found that many popular apps do this very frequently. The logs clearly indicate that TikTok is reading the content of the clipboard whenever it is opened. There is no claim that TikTok is doing anything with that user data, but it is being read and it’s not obvious why.

Jake Moore, Cybersecurity Specialist,  ESET
March 13, 2020
This stops keyloggers being able to steal what you type, but now this sensitive information could be viewed.
We all know that we shouldn't write down our passwords and leave them in plain sight but now we need to be aware of what we copy and paste in our phones too. One huge benefit of password managers is that you don't have to know your passwords from memory as you just simply copy and paste them from the app into the correct field. This stops keyloggers being able to steal what you type, but now this sensitive information could be viewed.
