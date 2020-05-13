Researcher Finds 1,236 Websites Infected With Credit Card Stealers

As reported by Bleeping Computer, security researcher Max Kersten collected in a span of a few weeks over 1,000 domains infected with payment card skimmers, showing that the MageCart continues to be a prevalent threat that preys on insecure webshops.

MageCart was first spotted over a decade ago by cybersecurity company RiskIQ but attacks have grown rampant over the past two years when big-name companies were hit – British Airways, Ticketmaster, OXO, Newegg. Since then, automated systems tuned specifically to detect this type of threat found hundreds of thousands of websites that on checkout pages malicious JavaScript designed to steal card data from shoppers.