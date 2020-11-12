Research Shows Why You Should Keep Your Netflix Password To Yourself

Over a quarter of people have willingly given away their passwords to someone else, according to a survey that Jake Moore, Cybersecurity Specialist at ESET, recently ran on Twitter, receiving over 2,700 responses.

The survey into the ways that people share their media service accounts with friends and family gives some great insight into how people treat their passwords, finding that:

60% of people share their accounts with at least one other person, such as family members and friends. One in three account holders shared their services with two or more others.

More than 1 in 5 people gave their password to the people who share their account by saying it out loud, and 7.5% of respondents texted or emailed the password. That said, 30% of people who shared it typed their password in themselves, presumably hidden from any spectators.

Therefore, over a quarter of people have willingly given away their passwords to someone else and there is also often some sort of written record of it.

14% of people use the same passwords across multiple accounts online, meaning that their accounts can become easy pickings for criminals

