Research Exposes Severe Security Flaws In 40% Of Password Managers

A research team at the University of York has exposed several severe flaws in nearly half of the password managers it tested. The researchers created a malicious app that was a mockup of a legit Google app and presented it to various password managers to see if they would fall for the lookalike. The spoofed app tricked two of five password managers into presenting the password, and the research also found that some of the password managers did not limit the number of times one can attempt the master PIN or password. This would allow a brute force attack to crack the master password in as little as 2.5 hours.