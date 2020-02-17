Report Shows Personal Info On 144K Canadians Breached By Federal Entities: Expert Comments

It was recently reported that information on 144,000 Canadians was breached by 10 federal departments on almost 8,000 occasions in the past 2 years alone.

The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) saw the most individuals affected, with 3,020 breaches involving 59,065 individuals. The CRA blames the breaches on misdirected mail, security incidents, and employee misconduct. “Two-thirds of the total individuals affected were as a result of three unfortunate but isolated incidents,” the publication quotes a CRA spokesperson as saying. Next was Health Canada, which was responsible for 122 breaches, affecting 23,894 individuals. According to CBC, the agency said in its “most serious” breach, a government employee mistakenly received an email containing personal information. That person immediately notified the appropriate officials at Health Canada and deleted the email, the report said. The Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) was responsible for seven breaches that affected 3,725 individuals; similarly, Environment was responsible for seven breaches, seeing 6,028 affected.