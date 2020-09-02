Reactions To The UK Government’s Digital Identity Plans

UK government has now outlined next steps for the UK’s use of digital identity, in particular, the Digital Identity Strategy Board has developed new principles to boost secure use of digital identity and strengthen consumer rights around digital identity, as its wider use is rolled out across the country.

Recent data from OpenText on the UK public’s perceptions on data privacy:

Half (49%) of UK adults would pay more to do business with an organisation that is committed to protecting their personal data – surpassing Germany (41%), Spain (36%) and France (17%).

Only one fifth (21%) of UK consumers trust organisations to keep their personal information private, and the majority (80%) “don’t have a clue” how many organisations use, store or have access to their personal data

Just one in 10 (9%) believe we are already at the point when every business is meeting its legal obligations to keep customer data private

Given our increasing reliance on digital and the frequency of online interactions, which require us to prove our identities, please find below expert commentary regarding the UK government’s digital identity plans and the UK public’s current perception of data privacy.