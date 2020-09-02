Reactions To The UK Government’s Digital Identity Plans

UK government has now outlined next steps for the UK’s use of digital identity, in particular, the Digital Identity Strategy Board has developed new principles to boost secure use of digital identity and strengthen consumer rights around digital identity, as its wider use is rolled out across the country.

Recent data from OpenText on the UK public’s perceptions on data privacy:

  • Half (49%) of UK adults would pay more to do business with an organisation that is committed to protecting their personal data – surpassing Germany (41%), Spain (36%) and France (17%).
  • Only one fifth (21%) of UK consumers trust organisations to keep their personal information private, and the majority (80%) “don’t have a clue” how many organisations use, store or have access to their personal data
  • Just one in 10 (9%) believe we are already at the point when every business is meeting its legal obligations to keep customer data private

Given our increasing reliance on digital and the frequency of online interactions, which require us to prove our identities, please find below expert commentary regarding the UK government’s digital identity plans and the UK public’s current perception of data privacy.

Andy Teichholz, Senior Industry Strategist, Compliance and Legal,  OpenText
September 02, 2020
By investing in comprehensive privacy management solutions that automate and integrate an organisation’s privacy policies.
Leaders must leverage technology that not only provides visibility into how they capture and secure data, but also allows them to respond rapidly to customers’ requests on how their personal data is being processed, collected, and used. By investing in comprehensive privacy management solutions that automate and integrate an organisation’s privacy policies with data privacy and protection prin ....
Lou Blatt, Senior Vice President and CMO,  OpenText
September 02, 2020
Digital is now central to almost every business interaction.
Digital is now central to almost every business interaction – generating more data for companies to manage and secure. This shift coupled with increased consumer data privacy expectations means organisations are now under pressure to ensure that their data privacy solutions can scale appropriately for this digital-first era. ....
Adam Philpott, VP EMEA,  McAfee
September 02, 2020
Cyber is not a cost – it’s an investment.
With our daily lives increasingly reliant on online interactions, and identity fraud on the rise, it’s encouraging to see the UK government’s Digital Identity Strategy Board put forward six principles to guide the widespread roll-out of digital identities in the UK – putting privacy and security first from the outset. Cyber is not a cost – it’s an investment. If we are to make digita ....
