Reaction On Phones For Low-income Citizens Preloaded With Malicious Adware

274 0
Dot Your Expert Comments
Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Google LinkedIn Email

Research has found that phones for low-income users have been hacked before they’re turned on, according to CNET. Devices paid for by the federally funded Lifeline program, established to ensure that people on low incomes can stay connected to vital services via phone and email, have been subject to an endless barrage of pop-up ads. Not only do these make the phones virtually unusable, but they also siphon off the data paid for with federal subsidies. The settings and update apps on each phone contained code that allowed them to load malicious apps known as adware.

EXPERTS COMMENTS
Jake Moore, Cybersecurity Specialist,  ESET
September 08, 2020
It is never acceptable for security to fall by the wayside in the pursuit of making affordable products.
It is never acceptable for security to fall by the wayside in the pursuit of making affordable products. These preinstalled malware threats cannot be deleted without specialist software, meaning there is little that the end users can do, making this scheme fruitless and potentially iniquitous. Adware can not only be frustrating but it can also dramatically slow down a device and even steal data so ....
[Read More >>]

If you are an expert on this topic:

Submit Your Expert Comments
In this article