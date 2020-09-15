Razer data leak – Experts Reaction

Researcher Bob Diachenko reports gaming hardware giant, Razer Inc. recently experienced an incident exposing customer emails, phones, shipping and billing addresses and more online. Cybersecurity expert reacted below.
Saryu Nayyar, CEO, Gurucul
September 15, 2020
A skilled social engineer can pull even small pieces into a picture they can use against their target.
The breach of Razer's database doesn't appear to have revealed any vital user information and they remediated the issue fairly quickly, but even non-vital information can be of value to an attacker. Knowing what a user purchased, and when, can be all a clever attacker needs to formulate a convincing phishing or social engineering attack. While some data points are "more sensitive" than others, a ....The breach of Razer's database doesn't appear to have revealed any vital user information and they remediated the issue fairly quickly, but even non-vital information can be of value to an attacker. Knowing what a user purchased, and when, can be all a clever attacker needs to formulate a convincing phishing or social engineering attack. While some data points are "more sensitive" than others, a skilled social engineer can pull even small pieces into a picture they can use against their target.
