Ransomware Threatens Production of 300 Ventilators Per Day

The DoppelPaymer gang deployed a ransomware attack against ventilator manufacturer Boyce
The DoppelPaymer gang deployed a ransomware attack against ventilator manufacturer Boyce
EXPERTS COMMENTS
Chris Hauk, Consumer Privacy Champion, Pixel Privacy
August 12, 2020
The DoppelPaymer gang uses a brute force technique for attacking a target company's systems management server.
It's sad to see that attacks on the healthcare sector continue to increase amid the COVID-19 crisis. As a politician once said, "never let a good crisis go to waste," and the bad actors of the world are certainly capitalising on the COVID-19 crisis. The DoppelPaymer gang uses a brute force technique for attacking a target company's systems management server. This underscores the security issues i ....It's sad to see that attacks on the healthcare sector continue to increase amid the COVID-19 crisis. As a politician once said, "never let a good crisis go to waste," and the bad actors of the world are certainly capitalising on the COVID-19 crisis. The DoppelPaymer gang uses a brute force technique for attacking a target company's systems management server. This underscores the security issues involved in ensuring that a company adheres to best practices to harden their computing environments.
[Read More >>]
[Read More >>]
[Read More >>]