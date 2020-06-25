Ransomware Masking as COVID-19 Contact Tracing App – Experts Comments

Cybersecurity experts comments below on the new ransomware targeting Canada that is masking as a COVID-19 contact tracing app.

Mark Sangster, Vice President and Industry Security Strategist,  eSentire
June 25, 2020
This sort of campaign is extremely dangerous.
We’ve seen opportunistic criminal leveraging of natural disasters before, for example with 2012 Hurricane Sandy. During the storm, we saw a 30 percent drop in wen traffic in our New York and eastern seaboard customers, with an equivalent increase in malicious traffic. With tunnels flooded, criminals knew banks and financial institutions were crippled and ripe for attack. And more recently, we ha ....
Rob McLeod, Director of Advanced Threat Analytics,  eSentire
June 25, 2020
There are many strategies users can employ to protect themselves.
The most successful phishing campaigns use a topical, stressful event to set the stage for communication with the victim to increase their effectiveness. COVID-19 provides an ideal backdrop for cybercriminals to conduct these operations. Users will likely be familiar with phishing attacks, and CryCrypto is not the first Android ransomware in the wild. What's different for most users in the mob ....
