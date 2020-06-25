Ransomware Masking as COVID-19 Contact Tracing App – Experts Comments

Cybersecurity experts comments below on the new ransomware targeting Canada that is masking as a COVID-19 contact tracing app.
Rob McLeod, Director of Advanced Threat Analytics, eSentire
June 25, 2020
There are many strategies users can employ to protect themselves.
The most successful phishing campaigns use a topical, stressful event to set the stage for communication with the victim to increase their effectiveness. COVID-19 provides an ideal backdrop for cybercriminals to conduct these operations. Users will likely be familiar with phishing attacks, and CryCrypto is not the first Android ransomware in the wild. What's different for most users in the mob ....The most successful phishing campaigns use a topical, stressful event to set the stage for communication with the victim to increase their effectiveness. COVID-19 provides an ideal backdrop for cybercriminals to conduct these operations. Users will likely be familiar with phishing attacks, and CryCrypto is not the first Android ransomware in the wild. What's different for most users in the mobile device context is the exposure of communication vectors not typically associated with phishing attacks. This includes voice, SMS, messaging apps, and social media channels where attackers can communicate with potential victims to trick them into installing non-legitimate apps. There are many strategies users can employ to protect themselves. Far and away the best strategy is to only download apps from official sources that have been digitally signed and verified by mobile device providers, without exception. And before downloading an app from an official app store, do some research. Check: How many times has the app been downloaded What is its rank in the app store? Does the author of the app match expectations?
