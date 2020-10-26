Ransomware Hits Election Infrastructure In Georgia County

As reported by CNN, Georgia county is ground zero for what may be the first ransomware attack to hit election infrastructure this political season. The attack on Hall County —located roughly an hour north of Atlanta — was disclosed on Oct. 7, but the impact on election infrastructure is only now coming to light.

Among the county’s affected systems were a voter signature database, as well as a voting precinct map hosted on the county’s website, according to Katie Crumley, a Hall County spokesperson. The attackers in this case do not appear to have specifically targeted election systems; other county functions, including phone and email services, were also disrupted. Ransomware attackers are typically financial criminals driven by profit, experts say, not political actors with a political motive.