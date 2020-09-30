Ransomware Can Seize Networks In As Little As 45 Min, Msoft Reports – Expert Perspective

Microsoft has released its new annual Digital Defense Report (link is below), underscoring that that threat actors have rapidly increased in sophistication over the past year, using techniques that make them harder to spot and that threaten even the savviest targets. Among key finding: ransomware continues to grow as a major threat – in some instances, cybercriminals went from initial entry to ransoming the entire network in under 45 minutes. In response, a Stealthbits expert offers perspective.