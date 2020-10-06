Ransomware Attack On Health Tech Firm Hits C-19 Clinical Trials – Security Experts Perspectives

In response to news of a ransomware attack on eResearch Technologies, a company whose clinical trials software is widely used in clinical trials, including in AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine trial and in Bristol Myers Squibb in a multi-company initiative to develop rapid COVID-19 testing, experts offer perspective.
EXPERTS COMMENTS
Saryu Nayyar, CEO, Gurucul
October 06, 2020
Ransomware attacks are not slowing down, and the recent attack on eResearch Technology, shows that no organization is safe - no matter what field they're in. While the attack didn't directly affect people involved in the clinical trials to develop a vaccine against Covid 19, the damage done may slow down research towards a vaccine, which potentially hurts all of us. Including the attackers. Th ....Ransomware attacks are not slowing down, and the recent attack on eResearch Technology, shows that no organization is safe - no matter what field they're in. While the attack didn't directly affect people involved in the clinical trials to develop a vaccine against Covid 19, the damage done may slow down research towards a vaccine, which potentially hurts all of us. Including the attackers. There are tools such as behavioral analytics that can help organizations identify and mitigate these attacks, but it is time for law enforcement agencies across the world to step up their efforts against these international criminals. Security practitioners can do our part to secure our environments, but we don't have the ability, or the authority, to stop these attacks at their source. Only the international law enforcement community can do that.
