Ransomware Attack On Health Tech Firm Hits C-19 Clinical Trials – Security Experts Perspectives

In response to news of a ransomware attack on eResearch Technologies, a company whose clinical trials software is widely used in clinical trials, including in AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine trial and in Bristol Myers Squibb in a multi-company initiative to develop rapid COVID-19 testing, experts offer perspective.

Chloé Messdaghi, VP of Strategy,  Point3 Security
October 06, 2020
We don’t know how the ransomware attack happened – if it was caused by phishing, no surprise.
We don’t know how the ransomware attack happened – if it was caused by phishing, no surprise. There's been an intense upscale in attacks. Anything connected to sensitive data for COVID-19 is definitely under threat by foreign nation state actors or foriegn competing companies looking to find usable information. Or it could be an individual attacker or a group of attackers trying to collect mon ....
Saryu Nayyar, CEO,  Gurucul
October 06, 2020
Ransomware attacks are not slowing down, and the recent attack on eResearch Technology.
Ransomware attacks are not slowing down, and the recent attack on eResearch Technology, shows that no organization is safe - no matter what field they're in. While the attack didn't directly affect people involved in the clinical trials to develop a vaccine against Covid 19, the damage done may slow down research towards a vaccine, which potentially hurts all of us. Including the attackers. Th ....
