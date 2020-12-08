× Linkedin Message

@Chloé Messdaghi, VP of Strategy, provides expert commentary for "dot your expert comments" at @Information Security Buzz:

Randstad Attack – Expert Insights.

"The only way to avoid ransomware on backup systems is to have a plan in place, revisit it regularly, and back up very often. ..."

https://www.informationsecuritybuzz.com/expert-comments/randstad-attack-expert-insights

