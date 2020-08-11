ProctorU Breach: Expert Commentary

In response to the recent news about ProctorU’s data breach after a threat actor released a stolen database of user records, below are some insightful comments from cybersecurity experts on this topic.

EXPERTS COMMENTS
Adam Laub, CMO,  STEALTHbits Technologies
August 11, 2020
Sadly, this breach event looks indistinguishable from virtually any other.
One of the more interesting fields of information buried in the schema details of the Proctoru.com database is “eu_citizen”. While one can’t say for certain based on the information provided, this field almost undoubtedly exists because of the groundbreaking EU GDPR data privacy regulation, which aims to hold all organizations collecting and storing the information of EU residents accountabl ....
Paul Taylor, ESCALATE Mentor,  Point3 Security
August 11, 2020
Personally identifiable customer data needs to be protected against more and more sophisticated attacks.
This is another example of how exposed our digital lives have become. Personally identifiable customer data needs to be protected against more and more sophisticated attacks. Building a diverse security team that's trained to handle the ever-shifting vulnerabilities is essential to securing the data your company holds. ....
