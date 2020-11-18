Privacy Experts On API Bug On Dating Site Bumble Exposed Personal Information Of 100M Users

An API bug in popular dating sites Bumble exposed personal information of users which includes like political leanings, astrological signs, education, and even height and weight, and their distance away in miles. The bug is found by an independent Security Evaluators researcher Sanjana Sarda and she can able to access personal information for the platform’s entire user base of nearly 100 million.

