Privacy Expert Warn That Businesses Could Face Fines In The Millions Due To No Deal Brexit

Following Boris Johnson’s announcement that the UK must prepare for a no deal Brexit, privacy expert warn that this could cause businesses to face fines in the million. The announcement means that the recurring nightmare of GDPR and data migration will once again be on the agenda for businesses. This will especially be the case for businesses that have taken their foot off the pedal over the last two years, believing that their work was done on this front. Even despite COVID-19 leniency, fines from EU watchdogs have been in the millions. These businesses could be next if they don’t act now.