Privacy Expert On Open Rights Group Reporting ‘Test & Trace’ To ICO

199 0
Dot Your Expert Comments
Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Google LinkedIn Email

Following the news around The Open Rights group reporting the NHS Test and Trace app to the ICO for the lack of safeguards around the data it collects,  CTO at UK-based data privacy firm offers the following comment.

EXPERTS COMMENTS
Darren Wray, CTO & Co-founder ,  Guardum
June 04, 2020
I would certainly argue that after 5 years that the data should be de-personalised.
I appreciate that the information being collected and processed is being used to help prevent/reduce the instances of COVID-19, but do you really need to keep the person's full name, date of birth, home postcode and house number, telephone number and email address for 20 years to do that? I would certainly argue that after 5 years that the data should be de-personalised such as the name removed al ....
[Read More >>]

If you are an expert on this topic:

Submit Your Expert Comments
In this article