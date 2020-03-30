Privacy Expert Insight On Coronavirus Tracking App Uses Personal Data For Mass Surveillance

Privacy experts have branded a planned NHS coronavirus tracking app ‘Orwellian’, but say it may be necessary for the country to survive the pandemic, according to an article in the Daily Mail.

No specific details of the ‘opt-in’ app have been revealed but it would likely make use of GPS and mobile phone location data to track users with the virus. Privacy experts have warned that if the highest level of data protection and privacy isn’t in place ‘it would be too easy for information to fall into the wrong hands’.