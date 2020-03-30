Privacy Expert Insight On Coronavirus Tracking App Uses Personal Data For Mass Surveillance

Privacy experts have branded a planned NHS coronavirus tracking app ‘Orwellian’, but say it may be necessary for the country to survive the pandemic, according to an article in the Daily Mail.

No specific details of the ‘opt-in’ app have been revealed but it would likely make use of GPS and mobile phone location data to track users with the virus. Privacy experts have warned that if the highest level of data protection and privacy isn’t in place ‘it would be too easy for information to fall into the wrong hands’.

Tom Lysemose Hansen, CTO and Co-founder ,  Promon
March 30, 2020
Apple’s iOS is not 100% safe either, with some malicious apps making their way onto the App Store for brief periods of time.
An official Coronavirus app in the UK will likely be a source of necessary information for the British general public, whether that be advice and guidance, or statistics and general up-to-date news. You would assume that such app data will be hosted on secure servers, but it is just as crucial to secure the data during runtime on the endpoints, which, in this case, is the phones and tablets runni ....
