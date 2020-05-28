Privacy Advocate On Report: People Fear NHSX Covid-19 Tracing App Will Leave Them Open To Cyber-attack: Research

According to a new report, a lack of clarity from the government is leaving people worried that the NHSX Covid-19 contact-tracing app will expose them to a heightened risk of cyber-attack, and that the app will be used to track their location and collect data on them.

The report revealed that 43% of respondents were concerned that the app would give cybercriminals an opportunity to run manipulative phishing campaigns that was too good to pass up, while a further 33% of respondents feared the government might use the app to track their whereabouts, and slightly more than that – 36% – were worried that the app might be used to collect data on them.