Prime Day – Be Prepared And Be Vigilant: CISO Comment

Today marks the beginning of Amazon Prime Day, a two-day event where millions of customers are set to go online and take advantage of one of the biggest sales of the year.

 

EXPERTS COMMENTS
Gerald Beuchelt, Chief Information Security Officer,  LogMeIn
October 13, 2020
Choosing strong passwords is a general rule when creating online accounts.
Amazon Prime Day and competing sales are in full swing, and consumers are primed and ready to take advantage of some of the biggest sales of the year. Last year, sales amounted to an estimated $7.16 billion for Amazon. But, with the surge of online shopping also comes an increase in cyber risks. As we start tracking down the best deals, threat actors are making plans to exploit the ‘sales fever ....
[Read More >>]

