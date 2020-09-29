PlayStation turns 25 today – Cyber Security Expert Comments on What has changed since 1994?

Today marks the 25th anniversary of the European launch of Sony’s PlayStation – the first console to sell over 100 million units. In its 25 years of existence, the PlayStation has seen five different consoles, thousands of different games, and over 100 million users. However, it has been no stranger to cybersecurity issues during this time. From DDoS attacks taking the PlayStation Network offline, to multiple breaches exposing millions of users’ personal data, PlayStation has weathered countless cyber storms. The most recent of these is increased scrutiny over video game loot boxes, which the UK Government fear could encourage gambling amongst young people.