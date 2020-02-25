Plans To Move GCSEs Online Despite Potential Pitfalls – Expert Reaction

Regulatory body Qualifications Wales is considering instituting online GCSEs, so that 16 year olds will be tested in a way that fits with their increasing use of technology, according to BBC News. Whilst recent technical issues with exams have highlighted the potential pitfalls of going digital, this shift to online examinations seems to be pushing ahead, as consultations are already under way regarding the testing of 16 year olds from 2026.

EXPERTS COMMENTS
Jake Moore, Cybersecurity Specialist,  ESET
February 25, 2020
There would need to be rules in place to reduce the risk of identity fraud.
There are pitfalls in using technology for exams that must be addressed before the system is widely used. Even prior to focusing on the significant security issues at play, the technology used must be robust enough to work every time without fail. We have seen models like this fail in the past due to technical reasons, which obviously do not affected pen and paper exams. Along with this comes th ....
