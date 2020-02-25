Plans To Move GCSEs Online Despite Potential Pitfalls – Expert Reaction

Regulatory body Qualifications Wales is considering instituting online GCSEs, so that 16 year olds will be tested in a way that fits with their increasing use of technology, according to BBC News. Whilst recent technical issues with exams have highlighted the potential pitfalls of going digital, this shift to online examinations seems to be pushing ahead, as consultations are already under way regarding the testing of 16 year olds from 2026.
