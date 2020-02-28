Phishing Experts On Norton LifeLock Phishing Scam Installs Remote Access Trojan

In response to reports that indicate cybercriminals behind a recently observed phishing campaign used a clever ruse in the form of a bogus NortonLifelock document to fool victims into installing a remote access tool (RAT) that is typically used for legitimate purposes, experts provide an inisght below.

Javvad Malik, Security Awareness Advocate,  KnowBe4
February 28, 2020
Any scam which installs a RAT is quite worrying as it can stay on a victims computer.
Any scam which installs a RAT is quite worrying as it can stay on a victims computer for a long time before being discovered, allowing criminals to see all activity that they undertake, including accessing their passwords, and even MFA codes. This, like most malware attacks we see, these begin with social engineering. Be those malware-ridden documents, or emails claiming to be from a provider ask ....
Roger Grimes, Data-driven Defence Evangelist ,  KnowBe4
February 28, 2020
It’s no surprise that social engineering and phishing account for 70% to 90% of all malicious data breaches.
This is another great example of sophisticated phishing that bypasses many technical security controls and people’s commonsense. It’s no surprise that social engineering and phishing account for 70% to 90% of all malicious data breaches. The bad guys like to use password-protected documents because any IT inspection tools can’t easily open the document to look for malicious code, so the docu ....
