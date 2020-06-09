Phishing Attack Hits German Coronavirus Task Force

As reported by Threatpost, researchers from IBM are warning of an ongoing phishing attack that’s targeting the credentials of more than 100 high-profile executives at a German multinational corporation that’s tasked with procuring coronavirus medical gear for Germany. The company, left unnamed by researchers, is part of a task force created March 30 by the German government and the private sector to procure personal protective equipment (PPE) for healthcare workers on the front lines of COVID-19, such as face masks and medical equipment.

The task force consists of nine companies, including car manufacturer Volkswagen, pharmaceutical company Bayer, airline Lufthansa, chemical firm BASF and shipping company DHL, who are leveraging their access to foreign markets to purchase and deliver PPE to German ministries.