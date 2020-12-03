Philly Food Bank Hit With $1m Cyber Attack

Philadelphia hunger-relief group Philabundance discloses that was the victim of a July 2020 cyber-attack when the nonprofit wired nearly $1 million to pay a fraudulent construction bill relating to the completion of its new Philabundance Community Kitchen. Excerpt of the Philabundance statement:

“This fraud was a one-time event and did not involve the day-to-day finances of our organization or any personal information of staff. Nor did it affect our online donation system. Our donors can trust that their donations through that online platform have reached us and will continue to reach us, and will be used to feed the hundreds of thousands of people in our area who do not get enough to eat on a daily basis. We have enhanced our IT security systems and financial controls to protect every single dollar we raise. We are being both thoughtful and aggressive in putting these safeguards in place to make sure this never happens again.“

Experts Comments