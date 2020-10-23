Pharma Giant Pfizer Exposed Personal Information Of Hundreds Of Prescription Drug Users

Global pharmaceutical company Pfizer exposed the personal information of hundreds of prescription drug users in the US by failing to secure a Google Cloud Storage bucket, according to teiss. This misconfigured bucket, discovered by security researchers at vpnMentor, stored conversations between Pfizer’s automated customer support software and its customers.

According to the researchers, most likely belonged to Pfizer’s US Drug Safety Unit (DSU) and contained transcripts between users of various Pfizer drugs and the company’s interactive voice response (IVR) customer support software.

Jake Moore, Cybersecurity Specialist,  ESET
October 23, 2020
Internal security staff are usually focused on looking for internal vulnerabilities.
