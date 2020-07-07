Personal Details of 1M Dating App Customers Leaked – Security expert comments

It was reported over the weekend that breaches occurred in five dating apps, leaking PI on more than 1 million users, attributed to misconfigurations of various servers: Amazon buckets, ElasticSearch, and MongoDB.
Colin Bastable, CEO , Lucy Security
July 07, 2020
ElasticSearch databases are probably the primary sources of data leaks, because of misconfigurations when set up.
For example, the front end UI is often secured with authentication, but admins forget that the default port 9200 is also visible and accessible online, meaning that unprotected ElasticSearch databases can leak data via the backdoor. Having built the database, the developers probably forgot all about patching it, focusing on the front end's ease-of-use to drive user engagement and subscriber growth. Or perhaps the original architect is no longer employed. Regardless – they dropped the ball.
