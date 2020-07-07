Personal Details of 1M Dating App Customers Leaked – Security expert comments

58 0
Dot Your Expert Comments
Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Google LinkedIn Email

It was reported over the weekend that breaches occurred in five dating apps, leaking PI on more than 1 million users, attributed to misconfigurations of various servers: Amazon buckets, ElasticSearch, and MongoDB.

EXPERTS COMMENTS
Casey Kraus, President of Cloud Security Management Provider,  Senserva
July 07, 2020
There is always a shared responsibility for security between the cloud provider and the company.
Companies that store their data in cloud environments need to have misconfigurations to be the focus of the security conversation. There is always a shared responsibility for security between the cloud provider and the company. Failure to ensure that your environment is secure will continue to put your company and your client's information as risk. It is said that 99% of data breaches in cloud env ....
[Read More >>]
Colin Bastable, CEO ,  Lucy Security
July 07, 2020
ElasticSearch databases are probably the primary sources of data leaks, because of misconfigurations when set up.
ElasticSearch databases are probably the primary sources of data leaks, because of misconfigurations when set up. For example, the front end UI is often secured with authentication, but admins forget that the default port 9200 is also visible and accessible online, meaning that unprotected ElasticSearch databases can leak data via the backdoor. Having built the database, the developers probably fo ....
[Read More >>]

If you are an expert on this topic:

Submit Your Expert Comments
In this article