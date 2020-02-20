Personal Details Of 10.6M MGM Hotel Guests Posted On A Hacking Forum – Cybersecurity Experts React

Cybersecurity experts commented tonight on breaking news that the personal details of more than 10.6 million users who stayed at MGM Resorts hotels have been published on a hacking forum this week. Besides details for regular tourists and travelers, included in the leaked files are also personal and contact details for celebrities, tech CEOs, reporters, government officials, and employees at some of the world’s largest tech companies.

Adam Laub, CMO,  STEALTHbits Technologies
February 20, 2020
This is a great example of how these breaches and their fallout can continue to haunt businesses for quite some time.
This is a great example of how these breaches and their fallout can continue to haunt businesses for quite some time. It’s likely MGM thought this incident was far in the rear view, but the value of their particular dataset continues to have appeal, despite its age and the potential staleness in certain spots. Something every organization can do to mitigate the risk of unauthorized access to ....
