Personal Details Of 10.6M MGM Hotel Guests Posted On A Hacking Forum – Cybersecurity Experts React

Cybersecurity experts commented tonight on breaking news that the personal details of more than 10.6 million users who stayed at MGM Resorts hotels have been published on a hacking forum this week. Besides details for regular tourists and travelers, included in the leaked files are also personal and contact details for celebrities, tech CEOs, reporters, government officials, and employees at some of the world’s largest tech companies.

Exclusive: Details of 10.6 million of MGM hotel guests posted on a hacking forum – Leak took place in July 2019

– Customers notified in August 2019

– Leak traced back to a misconfigured cloud server

– Data was posted online this week