People Could Be Asked To Prove They’ve Had Covid Vaccine To Get Into Sports Events And Concerts

Following the news that people could be asked to prove they’ve had the COVID vaccine to get into sports events and concerts, please find below a comment from Cybersecurity Expert.
Vince Graziani
November 13, 2020
CEOIDEX Biometrics
This method of touch-free biometric authentication provides the perfect solution, keeping both consumers and employees safe.
For live events to return, biometric authentication is going to play a significant role in enabling people to reliably prove they've had the coronavirus vaccine to get into sports events and concerts and help restore economies. Using fingerprint biometrics would enable consumers to confirm their identity, on any device, and it will also help to inform ongoing COVID restrictions across the globe. If people can reliably prove they have been vaccinated, then theatres, music venues, sporting venues, etc., that have been closed since March, can all reopen to the public and provide a significant boost to the global economy. However, these digital interactions must be secure, intelligent, and efficient. To facilitate this, consumers require a user-centric digital ID card that is owned, managed, and controlled by the individual that incorporates their fingerprint biometrics to authenticate who they are and prove they have been vaccinated. This method of touch-free biometric authentication provides the perfect solution, keeping both consumers and employees safe, and enabling the world to begin its transition back to 'normality'. Read Less