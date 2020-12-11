Expert Comments

Payments Processor TSYS Ransomware Attack – Expert Comment

Expert(s):
Expert(s):

Brian Krebs today reported that payment card processing giant TSYS suffered a ransomware attack earlier this month. The data stolen from the company have been posted online and attackers plan to publish more data in the coming days. 

Experts Comments

Dot Your Expert Comments
Mark Bower
December 11, 2020
Senior Vice President
comforte AG
Data processors and payment organizations at the heart of entire industries are always on the radar of attackers.
Data processors and payment organizations at the heart of entire industries are always on the radar of attackers. The high volumes of third-party data make them very attractive – both for the data they handle themselves and the data they have been entrusted with. Historically, they have also been entities where an attack to the administrative side has led to subsequent and secondary breaches of.....Read More
Data processors and payment organizations at the heart of entire industries are always on the radar of attackers. The high volumes of third-party data make them very attractive – both for the data they handle themselves and the data they have been entrusted with. Historically, they have also been entities where an attack to the administrative side has led to subsequent and secondary breaches of core processing platforms from attackers using data in emails, files, and databases. While so far, the good news is the core processing systems have not been impacted, likely from a modern data-centric approach to protecting it that’s common in leading payment processors, the bottom line is that this sends a clear reminder to any organization in the scaled data collection and processing business to ensure data security is implemented end-to-end, or made a top priority for the next year as we collect, store and process more sensitive data than ever. Privacy and security regulations are clearly motivation, but having gigabytes of sensitive data leaked can quickly morph into an uncontainable nightmare with equally uncontained cost impact without it.  Read Less

Dot Your Expert Comments


Only for registered and approved experts. Please register before providing comments. Register here
* By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this web site.
Submit
0
FacebookTwitterLinkedinWhatsappEmail

You may also like

Experts Reacted On Hackers Steal Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine Data

Expert Comment On EMA Cyber Attack

European Medicines Agency Cyberattack Confirms Healthcare As The New Cyber...

Security Expert On Amazon And Google Fined For Breaching France’s...

Expert Insight On QR Scanners Can Help Consumers Escape Device...

Expert On Facebook Introduces Whatsapp Carts

Expert Insight On Ransomware Forces Hosting Provider Netgain To Take...

Police Warn Shared Power Banks Could Transmit Malware – Expert...

Expert Reaction On Cybercrime Cost The World Economy More Than...

Cyberattack On Package Delivery Lockers In Moscow

Join the discussion with expert(s)

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

* By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website.