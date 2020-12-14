Expert Comments

Payment Terminal Vulnerabilities | Password Authentication letting consumers down

Security vulnerabilities in mass-produced Point-of-Sale terminals have potentially allowed cybercriminals to steal credit card details en masse, leaving the average consumer out of pocket. 

Consumers and enterprises still struggle to change their reliance on the password model.
The bottom line is that usernames and passwords are not a safe method for authentication, whether for PoS terminals or social media accounts. Consumers and enterprises still struggle to change their reliance on the password model. This latest vulnerability underlines just how flawed the model is, as one insecure device protected by a default password on a connected network makes every connected device vulnerable. That is why many device manufacturers are moving to stronger authentication models like PKI.  Read Less

