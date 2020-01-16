Panorays Comments On Magecart Attack On Aussie Bushfire Donation Website

A website collecting donations to help Australia’s Bushfire relief efforts has been hit with a Magecart attack according to researchers from MalwareBytes.

 

EXPERTS COMMENTS
Elad Shapira, Head of Research,  Panorays
January 16, 2020
Online retailers are Magecart’s prime targets, because data is easily stolen during checkout.
The latest cyberattack on a website collecting donations for victims of the Australian bushfires just goes to show you that sadly, when it comes to Magecart, no good deed goes unpunished. Here we see how those who reached into their pockets to help effectively had their wallets stolen. Online retailers are Magecart’s prime targets, because data is easily stolen during checkout, often through third parties, as customers enter their credit cards. Furthermore, the attack is quite stealthy, and its consequences are never directly apparent to the company that was hacked until enough companies are affected by it. Clearly, organizations must put processes in place to assess their cyber resilience, and to review their susceptibility to the Magecart threat in particular.

