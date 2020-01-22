Panorays And Hysolate Comment On New NIST 1.0 Privacy Framework

The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) just released its first version of its privacy framework, a tool to give organizations guidance on how to manage risks and be in compliance with new privacy laws.
Marc Gaffan, CEO , Hysolate
January 22, 2020
Organizations should follow such a framework to manage and mitigate risk.
Cybersecurity and privacy are merging closer together, especially as we see the introduction and enforcement of regulations like GDPR and CCPA. It's great to see frameworks like NIST help organizations map out the areas of potential risk as it relates both to privacy and cybersecurity. Organizations should follow such a framework to manage and mitigate risk, but remember that it takes time to chec ....Cybersecurity and privacy are merging closer together, especially as we see the introduction and enforcement of regulations like GDPR and CCPA. It's great to see frameworks like NIST help organizations map out the areas of potential risk as it relates both to privacy and cybersecurity. Organizations should follow such a framework to manage and mitigate risk, but remember that it takes time to check all of the boxes. It's important to identify the biggest, and most critical gaps first, and then address less critical gaps down the road.
