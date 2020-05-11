Over 3.6M Users Impacted In Dating App Breach – Expert Commentary

571 0
Dot Your Expert Comments
Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Google LinkedIn Email

It was announced this morning that email addresses, mobile numbers, dates of birth, gender information, usernames, app/website activity and passwords of 3,688,060 users registered on the MobiFriends dating app have been posted online earlier this year and are now available for download. The data was obtained in a security breach that took place in January 2019, according to a hacker who initially put the data up for sale on a hacking forum. Details about how the MobiFriends hack and how the app’s user data was obtained are currently unknown.

EXPERTS COMMENTS
James Carder, Chief Information Security Officer & Vice President,  LogRhythm Labs
May 11, 2020
When a breach of this scale occurs, it reminds us of the necessity for businesses to have a strong security posture.
Dating apps require users to disclose, detailed and often sensitive, personal information, a relative gold mine for various types of attacks and threat actors. In the case of MobiFriends, mobile numbers, dates of birth, gender, usernames, passwords, user interests and their activity for over 3.6 million users were breached and posted on the dark web. This information could be used in delivering mo ....
[Read More >>]
Chris DeRamus , Co-founder & CTO,  DivvyCloud
May 11, 2020
Within the last year, we’ve seen a number of dating apps and sites suffer from major security incidents, such as Heyyo, 3Fun, and Coffee Meets Bagel.
Within the last year, we’ve seen a number of dating apps and sites suffer from major security incidents, such as Heyyo, 3Fun, and Coffee Meets Bagel. These online dating platforms collect and store extremely sensitive information on their users, making them an attractive target to data-hungry cybercriminals. MobiFriends has exposed personal data on millions of users including email addresses, m ....
[Read More >>]

If you are an expert on this topic:

Submit Your Expert Comments
In this article