Over 3.6M Users Impacted In Dating App Breach – Expert Commentary

It was announced this morning that email addresses, mobile numbers, dates of birth, gender information, usernames, app/website activity and passwords of 3,688,060 users registered on the MobiFriends dating app have been posted online earlier this year and are now available for download. The data was obtained in a security breach that took place in January 2019, according to a hacker who initially put the data up for sale on a hacking forum. Details about how the MobiFriends hack and how the app’s user data was obtained are currently unknown.