Over 100k Daily Brute-force Attacks On RDP In Pandemic Lockdown – Expert Reaction

In response to research findings that indicate the number of daily brute-force attacks against Windows remote desktop service has almost doubled during the pandemic lockdown, a cybersecurity expert offers perspective.

Javvad Malik, Security Awareness Advocate,  KnowBe4
June 30, 2020
Security awareness and training should also form a critical component of any layered defensive strategy.
RDP has been a popular attack vector for many years now, but this has increased even more ever since IT teams had to accomodate a remote workforce due to COVID-19. In an attempt to keep the show on the road, many IT teams would have enabled RDP in addition to relaxing security controls in order to allow employees to work unhindered from home. However, this all accumulates as technical debt, one t ....
