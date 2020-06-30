Over 100k Daily Brute-force Attacks On RDP In Pandemic Lockdown – Expert Reaction By Security Experts June 30, 2020 262 0 Dot Your Expert Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Google LinkedIn Email In response to research findings that indicate the number of daily brute-force attacks against Windows remote desktop service has almost doubled during the pandemic lockdown, a cybersecurity expert offers perspective. EXPERTS COMMENTS Javvad Malik, Security Awareness Advocate, KnowBe4 June 30, 2020 Security awareness and training should also form a critical component of any layered defensive strategy. RDP has been a popular attack vector for many years now, but this has increased even more ever since IT teams had to accomodate a remote workforce due to COVID-19. In an attempt to keep the show on the road, many IT teams would have enabled RDP in addition to relaxing security controls in order to allow employees to work unhindered from home. However, this all accumulates as technical debt, one t ....[Read More >>]RDP has been a popular attack vector for many years now, but this has increased even more ever since IT teams had to accomodate a remote workforce due to COVID-19. In an attempt to keep the show on the road, many IT teams would have enabled RDP in addition to relaxing security controls in order to allow employees to work unhindered from home. However, this all accumulates as technical debt, one that the criminals are well aware of, and which would lead them to increase their attacks. It is why a culture of security within an organisation is important, so that all employees can make better security decisions regardless of the technologies that are available. That being said, exposing RDP directly to the internet is never a good idea, even less so where it is only secured with a password. Organisations should only use RDP where no better alternative is available, and even then, they should enforce strong passwords, MFA, and enhance monitoring of connections. It's worth bearing in mind though, that even when these security controls are put in place, criminals can still get in by social engineering the users. Especially during this time where many are working remotely from home, it has become easier for criminals to masquerade as the IT helpdesk to either phish credentials, or persuade users to download malicious files. Which is why security awareness and training should also form a critical component of any layered defensive strategy. Share Like(0) If you are an expert on this topic: Submit Your Expert Comments In this article Expert Comments
