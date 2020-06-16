Over 100 NHS Accounts Compromised By Phishing Attack

113 NHSmail mailboxes were hacked at the beginning of the month, sending malicious emails to external recipients, according to a spokesperson from NHS Digital. The NCSC has confirmed that this activity is part of a widespread credential-harvesting phishing campaign that is targeting a broad range of organisations across the UK, and are working with the NHS to mitigate against cyber-attacks. There is currently no evidence to suggest that patient records were accessed, but with the NHS managing a huge range of sensitive information, the implications of this attack could be incredibly serious.

Jake Moore, Cybersecurity Specialist,  ESET
Two factor authentication is clearly a difficulty for the NHS due to the number of multiple users using multiple devices.
NHS Digital have done a tremendous amount to protect their network since WannaCry but, like any organisation, there’s never just one hole to plug: it is a continuous battle of improvement for the security team. Two factor authentication is clearly a difficulty for the NHS due to the number of multiple users using multiple devices. 2FA can be a simple answer to combat many phishing campaigns, b ....
In this article