Over 100 NHS Accounts Compromised By Phishing Attack

113 NHSmail mailboxes were hacked at the beginning of the month, sending malicious emails to external recipients, according to a spokesperson from NHS Digital. The NCSC has confirmed that this activity is part of a widespread credential-harvesting phishing campaign that is targeting a broad range of organisations across the UK, and are working with the NHS to mitigate against cyber-attacks. There is currently no evidence to suggest that patient records were accessed, but with the NHS managing a huge range of sensitive information, the implications of this attack could be incredibly serious.