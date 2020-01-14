Over 1 Billion Medical Records Exposed Online – Experts Comments

TechCrunch broke news of research last Friday that A billion medical images are exposed online, as doctors ignore warnings. Discovered by German cybersecurity firm Greenbone Networks, the exposure follows a similar report from the company in September that detailed 24 million medical records on 590 online medical image archive systems. Two months later, the firm detailed the number of exposed servers had increased by more than half, to 35 million patient exams, exposing 1.19 billion scans and representing a considerable violation of patient privacy. Researchers pointed to a decades-old Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) and DICOM, a file format industry standard.