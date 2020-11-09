Open University Bombarded By Over 1 Million Email Attacks In 2020 – Experts Reaction

The Open University, which is based in London, has been bombarded by 1,191,312 malicious email attacks over the past nine months, from January 2020 to September 2020. This is according to official data obtained by a Parliament Street think tank via a Freedom of Information act request.

Fortunately, all malicious messages, which included spam, malware and phishing attacks, were blocked by the University’s servers.

In its response to Parliament Street researchers, The Open University revealed that the malicious email attacks were divided equally over the course of the examined nine month period, with roughly 132,368 email attacks and spam messages blocked each month.

The data also revealed that 6,804 messages were blocked due to suspicion of malware and 16,452 phishing emails were detected and blocked.

The Open University is a higher education institution which specialises in distance learning courses, flexible part-time study and open learning for undergraduate and postgraduate courses and qualifications, for adults of all ages.