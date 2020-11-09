Open University Bombarded By Over 1 Million Email Attacks In 2020 – Experts Reaction

The Open University, which is based in London, has been bombarded by 1,191,312 malicious email attacks over the past nine months, from January 2020 to September 2020. This is according to official data obtained by a Parliament Street think tank via a Freedom of Information act request.

Fortunately, all malicious messages, which included spam, malware and phishing attacks, were blocked by the University’s servers.

In its response to Parliament Street researchers, The Open University revealed that the malicious email attacks were divided equally over the course of the examined nine month period, with roughly 132,368 email attacks and spam messages blocked each month.

The data also revealed that 6,804 messages were blocked due to suspicion of malware and 16,452 phishing emails were detected and blocked.

The Open University is a higher education institution which specialises in distance learning courses, flexible part-time study and open learning for undergraduate and postgraduate courses and qualifications, for adults of all ages.

EXPERTS COMMENTS
Andy Harcup, VP EMEA,  Absolute Software
November 09, 2020
millions will be looking towards the Open University in an effort to boost qualifications, retrain in a new career path
As the second national lockdown puts more people out of work, and hinders ‘traditional’ education institutions, millions will be looking towards the Open University in an effort to boost qualifications, retrain in a new career path, or learn a new skill. Therefore, unfortunately, cyber attackers will attempt to target the onslaught of new personal devices which will soon be added to the Open U ....
Chris Ross, SVP,  Barracuda Networks
November 09, 2020
it is important that security standards are maintained, and the right software and training is constantly updated
The nature of the Open University, and the fact that a majority of its courses take place online, means cyber attackers will inevitably attempt to target the abundance of data stored in its servers, hence the significant quantity of scam attacks facing the institution. To add to this, our recent research revealed that spear-phishing attacks are disproportionately targeting educational institution ....
