Open Bing Database Compromises 100 Million User Records

Bing mobile app users on every platform – including iOS and iPadOS – are at risk after terabytes of user information have been stolen from an open server. Data related to the mobile app for iOS and Android has been found in an open server, which was storing over 6.5TB of data and growing by 200GB per day upon discovery. The white hat hacker group WizCase discovered the open server earlier in September, and promptly alerted Microsoft. The open server was secured by the Microsoft Security Response Center – but not before nearly 100 million records had been collected by bad-actors. Many types of hackers had access to the data while the server was open, so much or all of the data could have been collected.