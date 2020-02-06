As reported by ZDNet around half a million computers used by the NHS are still running the outdated Microsoft Windows 7 operating system, missing the government’s own target of upgrading all PCs and laptops by January this year. And the real figure could be even higher. According to government figures, at least a third of the UK health service’s PCs are still running Windows 7.
One In Three NHS Computers Is Still Running Outdated Windows 7 Software
