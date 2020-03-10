One Click Is All It Takes – Insights On Durham Cyber Attack From Hacking Expert

Ryuk Ransomware by way of phishing was the culprit behind the Durham, NC cyberattack that ultimately caused the city to shut down its network and disabled the first responders’ systems. Although this ransomware is made up of complicated code, the severity of the attack ultimately came down to the fault of a click. Durham is just another example of people having bad digital safety habits, or lack of education. Even the most sophisticated software cannot help your system if someone welcomes a hacker through the front door.