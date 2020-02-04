On Cybercriminals Leveraging Smart Building Access Systems to Launch DDoS Attacks

Linear eMerge E3 devices that are part of access control systems for Smart buildings have been found to contain serious vulnerabilities that can be used by cybercriminals to launch DDoS attacks according to security researchers at Applied Risk.
EXPERTS COMMENTS
Marc Gaffan, CEO, Hysolate
February 04, 2020
The number of IoT devices worldwide is growing exponentially - estimated to be over 75 billion by 2025.
The number of IoT devices worldwide is growing exponentially - estimated to be over 75 billion by 2025. As these devices continue to make their way into our everyday lives, attackers naturally are finding ways to exploit them. Attackers always look for the easiest way to establish their foothold - which happens to be these vulnerable access control systems. Vulnerabilities in hardware devices such as these are a common "low hanging fruit" for attackers. In fact, we must not forget that endpoints (laptops/desktops) are one of the most commonly targeted devices by attackers - 70% of breaches start on the endpoint. We advise organizations to inventory and assess the security of all of the connected devices being used - everything from access card systems & connected security cameras to traditional connected devices like endpoints and network access control systems.
Bob Noel, VP of Strategic Partnerships, Plixer
February 04, 2020
When end devices (IoT or other) have an IP address and are attached to the corporate network.
When end devices (IoT or other) have an IP address and are attached to the corporate network, they introduce new threat surfaces. It is imperative that network and security teams know every device that is attached to the network, and monitor all traffic to and from them so those end devices can be provisioned, monitored, and secured properly. The only way to do this properly is to deploy and correlate network traffic analysis with end device visibility/asset management tools.
