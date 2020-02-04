On Cybercriminals Leveraging Smart Building Access Systems to Launch DDoS Attacks

Linear eMerge E3 devices that are part of access control systems for Smart buildings have been found to contain serious vulnerabilities that can be used by cybercriminals to launch DDoS attacks according to security researchers at Applied Risk.

EXPERTS COMMENTS
Javvad Malik, Security Awareness Advocate,  KnowBe4
February 04, 2020
Much like the original Mirai takeover of IoT cameras, this tactic can allow criminals to recruit many hundreds.
Unpatched software is the second most common vector used to compromise systems after phishing. IoT devices in particular are notorious for either having weak default settings that can be exploited, or have poor mechanisms to allow updates and patches to be deployed in a timely manner. Additionally, many IoT systems are not monitored with the same rigour as traditional IT systems, so it can be ea ....
Marc Gaffan, CEO,  Hysolate
February 04, 2020
The number of IoT devices worldwide is growing exponentially - estimated to be over 75 billion by 2025.
The number of IoT devices worldwide is growing exponentially - estimated to be over 75 billion by 2025. As these devices continue to make their way into our everyday lives, attackers naturally are finding ways to exploit them. Attackers always look for the easiest way to establish their foothold - which happens to be these vulnerable access control systems. Vulnerabilities in hardware devices such ....
Bob Noel, VP of Strategic Partnerships,  Plixer
February 04, 2020
When end devices (IoT or other) have an IP address and are attached to the corporate network.
When end devices (IoT or other) have an IP address and are attached to the corporate network, they introduce new threat surfaces. It is imperative that network and security teams know every device that is attached to the network, and monitor all traffic to and from them so those end devices can be provisioned, monitored, and secured properly. The only way to do this properly is to deploy and corre ....
