NY State Wants To Ban Government Agencies From Paying Ransomware Demands – Comments

Two New York state senators have proposed two bills that ban local municipalities and other government entities from using taxpayer money for paying ransomware demands. Bill (S7246), proposed by Republican NY Senator Phil Boyle on January 14 ,and bill (S7289) introduced by Democrat NY Senator David Carlucci on January 16 are similar with the only difference being that S7246 also proposes the creation of a state fund to help local municipalities improve their cyber-security posture.

Erich Kron, Security Awareness Advocate,  KnowBe4
January 27, 2020
In many cases, the ransoms are low, often only $300-$500 for an individual computer.
While I commend the idea behind the resolutions, making it a law, especially without having specific exceptions is not the right way to resolve the issue. While it is certainly better to avoid paying the attackers, something I see municipalities already trying to avoid whenever possible, there may be instances where paying the ransom, then fixing the issue that allowed that initial infection to ta ....
