NY State Wants To Ban Government Agencies From Paying Ransomware Demands – Comments

Two New York state senators have proposed two bills that ban local municipalities and other government entities from using taxpayer money for paying ransomware demands. Bill (S7246), proposed by Republican NY Senator Phil Boyle on January 14 ,and bill (S7289) introduced by Democrat NY Senator David Carlucci on January 16 are similar with the only difference being that S7246 also proposes the creation of a state fund to help local municipalities improve their cyber-security posture.
