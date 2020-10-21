NSA Warns Chinese State-sponsored Actors Are Exploiting Known Vulns – Security Expert Perspective

Today, the NSA issued the Cybersecurity Advisory “Chinese State-Sponsored Actors Exploit Publicly Known Vulnerabilities” – a list of 25 known vulnerabilities that it warns are currently being exploited actively “against networks of interest that hold sensitive intellectual property, economic, political, and military information. Since these techniques include exploitation of publicly known vulnerabilities, it is critical that network defenders prioritize patching and mitigation efforts.
EXPERTS COMMENTS
Jayant Shukla, CTO and co-founder, K2 Cyber Security
October 21, 2020
RASP solutions also protect the organization against new and unpatched vulnerabilities.
The new list of top 25 vulnerabilities being exploited by Chinese hacking is a great reminder that the easiest protection against cyber attacks is keeping your operating systems, applications, devices, and software patched and up to date. For organizations that can’t keep up to date or don’t have the resources to keep their software up to date, they should look into virtual patching solutions ....The new list of top 25 vulnerabilities being exploited by Chinese hacking is a great reminder that the easiest protection against cyber attacks is keeping your operating systems, applications, devices, and software patched and up to date. For organizations that can’t keep up to date or don’t have the resources to keep their software up to date, they should look into virtual patching solutions that protect the application, like the ones offered by RASP (Runtime Application Self-Protection) solutions, which are now mandated by the latest version of the NIST SP800-53 Revision 5 Security and Privacy Framework. RASP solutions also protect the organization against new and unpatched vulnerabilities.
[Read More >>]
[Read More >>]
[Read More >>]