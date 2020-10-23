NSA Publishes List Of Top 25 Vulnerabilities Targeted By Chinese Hackers

The US National Security Agency has published today an in-depth report detailing the top 25 vulnerabilities that are currently being consistently scanned, targeted, and exploited by Chinese state-sponsored hacking groups.

Dr. Anton Grashion, EMEA Director ,  Corelight
October 23, 2020
This is especially true for high profile targets such as governmental agencies, but also healthcare providers and educational institutions.
Organisations should have a vulnerability patch management system in place, but when it comes to multiple bugs being leveraged as entry points it becomes harder to prioritise their severity and the urgency to patch. Ideally, all software vulnerabilities would be addressed as soon as the vendor is made aware and releases a patch. This is especially true for high profile targets such as governmental ....
Niamh Muldoon, Senior Director of Trust and Security EMEA,  OneLogin
October 23, 2020
as well as provide assurance that exploitation risks associated with these identified vulnerabilities are patched.
This in-depth report again emphasises the importance of having an enterprise-wide, comprehensive security program incorporating people, process and technical controls. To tackle vulnerabilities requires equal emphasis placed on collaboration between people across the organisation to prioritize and address the vulnerabilities, patch management processes as well as vulnerability assessment tooling t ....
Robert Byrne, Field Strategist,  One Identity
October 23, 2020
Allow access to specific ports only from a predefined list of IPs by using a firewall
The details published today by the NSA of the top 25 vulnerabilities being leveraged by state-sponsored hackers is a stark reflection on patching policies of organizations. There are vulnerabilities dating back over 3 years in the list, which should have been addressed by now. It’s important to have a procedure in place to update vulnerable software as soon as possible from the date the fix ha ....
Jamie Akhtar, CEO and Co-founder,  CyberSmart
October 23, 2020
Making sure software is up to date (and thus patches for known vulnerabilities are in place) is one of the five fundamental rules of cyber hygiene.
People have the impression that cyber crime is sophisticated and difficult to protect against. But as this news demonstrates, even highly professional criminals are often just exploiting known vulnerabilities that organisations and the public haven't taken the time to address. Making sure software is up to date (and thus patches for known vulnerabilities are in place) is one of the five fundamenta ....
Oleg Kolesnikov, VP of threat research,  Securonix
October 23, 2020
it is important to understand the types of technologies used by an organisation
The excellent work from NSA on the Top 25 software security issues and exploits list operationalised by the state-sponsored actors from NSA is a great starting point, but it likely does not apply to all organisations in the same way. In particular, it is important to understand the types of technologies used by an organisation that are in-scope for the exploits, as well as how exactly the software ....
