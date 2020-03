The City and County of Durham, North Carolina shut down networks following a cyberattack by the Ryuk Ransomware. The county and city was victim to a phishing attack that led to the deployment of the ransomware on their systems

The city’s IT staffers are bringing systems back online while investigating the source of the attack, according to a joint statement issued by city and county officials on Monday. https://t.co/UQcBFlndyO — INDY Week (@indyweek) March 10, 2020