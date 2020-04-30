NHS Grants GCHQ Access To Beef Up Security

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has used emergency powers under the NHS Act of 2006 to give GCHQ special dispensation to access NHS data, according to ComputerWeekly. This access has been granted to allow GCHQ to examine and boost NHS cyber security, amongst other IT systems, in order to better protect the health service from potential cyber threats during the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic.
